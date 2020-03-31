Pasadena school district resumes meal service with help from outside vendor after announcing possible COVID-19 case

One day after suspending food services to students amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Pasadena Unified School District will resume handing out meals on Tuesday.

The “Grab and Go Food Centers” had to be closed Monday after a report of a possible COVID-19 case involving a School District employee.

On Tuesday, the program was restarted with the help of an outside vendor and with the assistance of Pasadena city volunteers, Superintendent Brian McDonald stated on the School District’s website.

“In times of crises such as the one we are living through now, it’s clear that heroes don’t always wear capes,” McDonald stated. “Instead, they use computers and telephones to teach … and prepare meals so that our students and their families continue to receive the essential services they rely on to get through this crisis.”

The “Grab and Go” meals will be available to students at seven school locations between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Anyone arriving to pick up a meal will be asked to maintain safe social distancing practices, the statement read.