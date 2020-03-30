Pasadena Unified suspends student meal distribution amid fears kitchen worker has COVID-19

The Pasadena Unified School District suspended its “Grab and Go” student meal service Monday after they were alerted that a kitchen employee may have COVID-19.

The announcement that the distribution centers would be closed out of an abundance of caution was posted on the school district’s website by superintendent Brian McDonald.

“While the diagnosis of COVID-19 is not confirmed at this time, our hearts are with our PUSD team member and their family during this very difficult time,” McDonald said in a letter to the community.

The “Grab and Go” meal services were being provided at seven school sites, which will undergo extensive cleaning, the statement read.

The Pasadena Public Health Department has determined the meal service could continue once the sanitizing and disinfection is completed, McDonald stated.

In the meantime, officials are working with other school districts to develop a plan to provide food to Pasadena Unified students.

Any staff members who may have come in close contact with the employee in question were informed of the situation, the statement read.