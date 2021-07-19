Pasadena will require face masks indoors again regardless of vaccination status as virus cases climb

Face masks will soon be required indoors again in Pasadena, regardless of a person’s vaccination status, as coronavirus cases have started to mount again over the past three weeks, the city announced on Monday evening.

The new health officer order, which has not yet been formally issued, will require face masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in public settings and businesses.

Los Angeles County began requiring face masks indoors again on Saturday, but Pasadena did not follow suit at that time as it has its own public health department.

Now, city officials said Pasadena meets the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “substantial transmission” of COVID-19.

“While Pasadena’s case rates were lower than LA County’s last week, weekend case rates continued to climb,” the city’s tweet stated.

A new health officer order mandating face coverings has yet to be issued, but city officials said the rules will be finalized and made public this week.

Pasadena is urging residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine saying they are “Safe, effective and available at no cost.”