The Pasadena Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and killed following reports of a fight at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to an apartment complex on the 2000 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue around 1:11 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fight and shots fired.

When police arrived on scene, they found 34-year-old Tynisha Houston suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The Pasadena woman was transported to the hospital but later died from her wounds.

Police searched the same apartment complex where Houston was found and eventually arrested a suspect. That suspect has been identified only as a 54-year-old resident of Pasadena.

Additional details regarding the suspect are being withheld due to the developing nature of the investigation, police said.

Police did confirm that a search warrant was served and a firearm was recovered.

The Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Bureau is handling the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.