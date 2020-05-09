Pasadena’s 1st confirmed COVID-19 patient infected at least 4 others at a birthday party

The first COVID-19 patient confirmed by the city of Pasadena in mid-March infected at least four others at a birthday party, officials said Saturday.

Authorities disclosed the information in hopes of persuading residents to avoid gatherings this Mother’s Day weekend.

The Pasadena Public Health Department confirmed the city’s first coronavirus patient on March 11.

That person neither wore a mask or kept their distance from others while coughing at a party, officials said. At least four other attendees were ultimately diagnosed with COVID-19, and “many more” became sick, according to the city.

All have survived but remain “very ill,” city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told KTLA.

Facial covering and social distancing mandates were not yet in effect at the time of the gathering.

The city recently learned of the cluster of cases through contact tracing conducted by the city’s health department.

“This is an example of how good contact tracing can identify disease clusters and tell us more about the spread of disease in our community,” PPHD epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Feaster said in a statement from the city.

Officials provided no further information about the patients.

Derderian said people shouldn’t feel guilty about visiting their families for Mother’s Day.

“Go virtual this Mother’s Day unless it’s with members already in your immediate household,” she advised.

As of Saturday, the city of Pasadena has confirmed 65 deaths related to COVID-19.