A passenger hanging out of a vehicle involved in a street takeover appeared to pull out a gun and point it at a crowd of people in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the intersection of Century Boulevard and San Pedro Street.

Video showed cars doing doughnuts in the street, often appearing to lose control and nearly strike people who had run into the intersection to watch.

Some spectators were seen shining laser lights on the vehicles, which could further distract the drivers.

At one point, a man hanging out of the passenger side of a Dodge Charger pointed what looked like a handgun at a small group of people that had run into the street.

The event continued for about 15 minutes as Los Angeles Police Department officers were being blocked by the crowd.

It was unclear if any arrests were made or if anyone was injured.

Sunday’s street takeover comes amid a series of similar events recently.

Just last month, a crowd of about 100 people showed up for a street takeover in Beverly Hills.