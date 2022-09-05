A passenger sitting in a vehicle near the 77th Street police station was fatally shot early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred around 12:18 a.m. near the intersection of Figueroa Street and West 73rd Street in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood.

The victims were sitting in their car when someone opened fire, striking the passenger at least once, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

It was unclear if the shots came from a passing vehicle or someone on the street.

The victim was driven about five blocks to the 77th Street police station where the driver asked for help.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and pronounced the passenger dead, police said.

The victim was described as a 27-year-old man.

No suspect information was available.