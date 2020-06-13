Passenger dies after sports car crashes into tree outside mayor’s mansion in Windsor Square

One person died and another was injured in a violent crash outside the mayor’s residence in the Windsor Square area Friday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A McLaren sports car was accelerating near 6th Street and Irving Boulevard when the 31-year-old driver lost control and crashed into a tree around 11:30 p.m., LAPD Public Information Officer Chaves said.

The driver and passenger were both taken to a nearby hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead. No information was available on the driver’s condition.

Police believe drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, Chaves said.

Video showed the badly damaged car wrapped around the tree on the sidewalk as L.A. Fire Department firefighters worked to free the driver and passenger from the wreck.

The car’s windows were shattered, its passenger side was caved in from the impact with the tree and debris littered the roadway.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti emerged from the home and was seen speaking with firefighters as they worked to clear the wreckage.

Authorities did not identify either of the car’s occupants.

The crash remains under investigation by the LAPD and no further details were immediately available.