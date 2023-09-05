A Saugus woman was killed Sunday when the vehicle in which she was riding attempted to accelerate through an intersection, striking another vehicle before hitting multiple poles alongside the road, officials said.

The crash at Victory and Magnolia boulevards in Burbank was reported at about 2:15 p.m., the Burbank Police Department said in a news release.

The woman, later identified as 24-year-old Evonnie Nicole Caceres, was in the passenger seat of a white Dodge Challenger that attempted to speed through the intersection, but the car instead hit a black Nissan SUV that was making a left turn, police said.

After the Challenger hit the SUV, the car “collided with the curb, traffic signal pole, and power pole on the northeast corner of Victory Boulevard and Magnolia Boulevard,” the release said.

Police found Caceres still in the Dodge’s passenger seat, and she was taken to Holy Cross Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The Dodge driver, meanwhile, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for moderate non-life-threatening injuries.

The Nissan driver was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

A fourth person, a pedestrian standing on the street corner, was hit by debris from the crash and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this time, it is unknown whether drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both were factors in this collision,” police said.

Witnesses and anyone else with information is asked to call Detective Ryan Murphy at 818-238-3103.