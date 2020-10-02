Passenger dies in street sweeper crash in San Bernardino; drugs, high speed may have played a role

A 32-year-old passenger was killed after the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban crashed into a street sweeper vehicle in San Bernardino, authorities announced Thursday.

Ramon Arredondo, 35, of San Bernardino, was driving westbound on Baseline Street at a high speed around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday when he crashed into a street sweeper ahead of him just west of University Avenue, according to a news release from the San Bernardino Police Department.

The speed at which Arredondo was driving, along with drugs, appear to have factored in the crash, investigators said.

Robert Black, 52, of Upland, was driving 3 mph westbound on Baseline Street while spraying and sweeping the curb line when Arredondo’s SUV rear-ended him, police said.

Arredondo was driving too fast for conditions and was unable to stop before striking Black’s street sweeper, officials said, adding it’s unknown why Arredondo did not pass the street sweeper safely and lawfully.

The front passenger of Arredondo’s vehicle was killed, while he and two other passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the emergency room, officials said.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at 909-384-5792.