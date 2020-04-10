Passenger killed, driver critically injured after stolen car crashes while fleeing police in San Bernardino: Officials

A 19-year-old man crashed a stolen car while fleeing from police in San Bernardino early Thursday, killing his 18-year-old passenger and critically injuring himself, authorities said.

The intersection of 16th Street and Medical Center Drive in San Bernardino, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

The deadly wreck took place just before 1 a.m., shortly after an officer tried to pull over a Kia Soul that had been reported stolen, according to San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Jeff Harvey.

“The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed as the driver attempted to evade the police,” Harvey said in a written statement. “While traveling eastbound on 16th Street at Medical Center Drive, the driver of the vehicle lost control and collided with a parked car, a telephone pole and a tree.”

A passenger in the car, described as an 18-year-old San Bernardino man, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, he said. His name was not released pending notification of family by coroner’s officials.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Brint Everette Taylor of San Bernardino, was hospitalized in critical condition, according to Harvey.

Speed appeared to have been a factor in the crash, the sergeant said.

The investigation remained ongoing, and any witnesses, or anyone with information, was asked to contact San Bernardino police investigators at 909-384-5792.