Passenger killed during crash while allegedly fleeing police in San Bernardino identified

The intersection of 16th Street and Medical Center Drive in San Bernardino, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

Authorities on Sunday released the identity of an 18-year-old man who died when the stolen car he was riding as a passenger in crashed while the driver was allegedly fleeing from police in San Bernardino last week.

Daisean Washington of San Bernardino was killed in the crash, which took place just before 1 a.m. Thursday at 16th Street and Medical Center Drive, San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Jeff Harvey said in a written statement.

Police also clarified the identity of the driver, who initially gave a false name to investigators, officials said.

Garyon Jaquise Perkins, 19, of San Bernardino was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and evading police resulting in death, according to police and county booking records.

Police said they tried to pull over a stolen Kia Soul being driven by Perkins, with Washington riding as a passenger, but the driver fled.

As the chase reached Medical Center Drive heading east on 16th Street, the driver lost control, Harvey said at the time. The Kia struck a parked car, a utility pole and a tree before coming to a rest.

Paramedics pronounced Washington dead at the scene and took Perkins to a hospital with major injuries, police said.

Bail for Perkins was set at $1 million pending his initial appearance in San Bernardino County Superior Court, which was scheduled Tuesday.