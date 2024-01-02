One person was killed in a violent collision on New Year’s Day that was captured on surveillance video in Glendale.

The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Elm Avenue and West Glenoaks Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Glendale Police Department confirmed.

A fatal collision was captured on a surveillance camera in Glendale on New Year’s Day 2024. (RMG News)

Surveillance video showed the moment that one of the vehicles crossed over the center median and collided with a silver sedan.

A passenger inside the sedan was killed as a result of the crash.

Two others injured in the collision were transported to local hospitals.

It was unclear what caused the initial vehicle to cross into oncoming traffic.

The status of two people injured in the crash was unknown.