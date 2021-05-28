Passenger train hits unoccupied vehicle parked on tracks in Pacoima

An Amtrak train is seen an undated photo. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

An Amtrak passenger train hit an unoccupied vehicle parked on the tracks in Pacoima early Friday, shutting down service, officials said.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. where train tracks cross San Fernando Road at Paxton Street, Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Jeff Lee said.

The Amtrak was carrying at least 10 passengers, and several of them complained of pain, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. Four ambulances transported patients with minor injuries to local hospitals, he said.

The vehicle with nobody inside was apparently parked in the train’s way, Prange said, adding that he didn’t know if the car was abandoned or disabled.

