Passenger who fell out of moving SUV in Van Nuys fatally struck by hit-and-run driver: LAPD

Burbank Boulevard and Natick Avenue is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A man who fell out of the front passenger side of a moving SUV in Van Nuys Thursday night was then fatally struck by a passing driver who did not stop, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. when the driver of a Lexus SUV was heading west on Burbank Boulevard at Natick Avenue.

The passenger “exited the moving vehicle and fell onto the roadway,” police said in a news release.

Then, a light-colored sedan also heading west struck the victim on the roadway and did not stop.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the crash and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

He was only described as being 24 years old.

The driver of the SUV was not injured during the incident, and no arrests were made at the scene, police said.

It is unclear how and why the victim fell out of the vehicle, but police were talking to witnesses to try and determine what led to that, Valley Traffic Investigator Martha Garcia told KTLA.

There was no evidence to indicate that alcohol was a factor in the victim falling out of the car, she added.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Garcia at 818-644-8117.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction.