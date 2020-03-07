Passengers held on cruise ship docked in Long Beach while one person is tested for coronavirus

A Carnival cruise ship is seen docked in Long Beach on March 7, 2020. (KTLA)

Passengers are being held aboard a Carnival Cruise ship docked in the Port of Long Beach Saturday while one passenger who was hospitalized undergoes coronavirus testing, city officials said.

“A decision was made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to hold the passengers on the ship until the patient can be evaluated and tested for COVID-19,” city spokeswoman Kate Kuykendall said in a statement to KTLA.

The Long Beach Fire Department transported the female passenger to a hospital and her condition is unknown. Officials did not provide information on the her symptoms.

It’s unclear how long the passengers will be held on the cruise ship.

Online, some passengers complained of being stuck aboard the ship for hours.

“There is a medical matter with a Carnival Panorama guest that caused authorities to suspend debarkation,” the ship’s cruise director Matt Mitcham wrote on Facebook. “The team are working hard to keep all our guests comfortable and informed.”

The cruise line did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Another cruise ship, the Grand Princess, is circling in international waters off the San Francisco Bay Area after 21 passengers and crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

The ship was blocked from docking in San Francisco after a passenger who got off the ship died of COVID-19 in Placer County.

As of Friday, there were 69 confirmed cases in the state, including 24 people who arrived on repatriation flights.

There are 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.

Eight of the cases involve a group that had traveled together to Northern Italy, two are Los Angeles International Airport medical screeners, two are family members who were infected by another relative, one who had recently returned from a conference in Washington, D.C and another person who has fully recovered after arriving from Wuhan, China.

Check back for updates on this developing story.