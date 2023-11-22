Thanksgiving is only a day away, and LAX is a hub of activity.

Traffic at the airport is up about 91.5% as compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the TSA, and as many as 2.5 million passengers are expected to come through between Nov. 16-27.

On Tuesday, travel was impacted by 234 delays, most of which were weather-related, but there were no cancellations, according to airport spokesperson Heath Montgomery.

At least one possible disruption looms Wednesday, however, as about 100 union workers are expected to rally to “demand that the City Council move forward a motion to raise airport and tourism workers’ wages to $25/hour immediately and progressively reach $30/hour by 2028,” SEIU-USWW said in a news release.

They are also seeking better health care coverage.

The rally is expected to begin at 11 a.m. in the upper level of Terminal 7.