Nearly 1,000 passengers stuck on cruise ship that left SoCal as Mexico blocks disembarkation over COVID cases

Nearly 1,000 passengers on a cruise that departed San Diego this week are stuck on the ship after a small number of crew members tested positive for the coronavirus, KTLA sister station KSWB reports.

The Holland America Line ship Koningsdam left the area Sunday. It made several stops in resort cities before arriving Thursday in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

But upon arrival, authorities blocked everyone from disembarking with Mexican health protocols dictating that no one can leave the ship if positive COVID-19 cases are registered.

Holland America spokesman Erik Elvejord said the company isn’t releasing numbers, though the Daily Mail reported that 21 crew members had tested positive for the virus.

In an emailed statement, Elvejord said the cases came in fully vaccinated crew members.

“All are showing mild or no symptoms and are in isolation,” he said. “Close contacts have been quarantined out of an abundance of caution.”

Instead, the ship now is back en route to San Diego. It is scheduled to return Sunday with Elvejord noting that guests were notified and “continue to enjoy activities aboard the vessel.”