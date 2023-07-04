One person is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a plane went down in southwest Riverside County Tuesday afternoon.

The plane went down just after 2 p.m. near the 37000 block of Industry Way in French Valley, near the county-owned French Valley Airport.

Cal Fire confirmed that the plane went down, leaving an undetermined amount of passengers trapped inside.

Around 3 p.m., the agency announced that four people were in the plane when it went down. Three were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but the fourth was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s currently unclear whether the plane was landing or taking off when it went down.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Check back for details on this developing story.