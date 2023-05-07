Passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight from Trenton, New Jersey to Atlanta took matters into their own hands when one woman onboard became extremely disruptive.

In the now-viral video, you can see passengers taking a vote by hand, showing how many of them wanted the woman kicked off the flight.

A passenger in a red shirt and glasses is seen calling out, “If you want her removed from the flight, raise your hand!”

The passenger goes on to say, “I’m not even kidding. If you can hear me, raise your hand if you want her removed from the flight. I’m not even kidding, I got 40 hands up.”

The video shows numerous passengers raising their hands in agreement.

Following the vote, a security guard was waved over. The leader of the group explained that they wanted this woman off the flight because she was being rude to people.

A blonde woman was eventually seen gathering her things and leaving the flight.

The incident delayed the flight about an hour.

What led up to the incident was bizarre, witnesses said.

A couple sitting a few rows ahead of the blonde woman that was eventually voted off the plane, had earlier asked to move seats.

According to other passengers in the video, the woman kept interjecting and making rude comments toward the couple.

Both the couple asking for new seats and the blonde woman who was allegedly making rude comments were removed from the flight.

Frontier Airlines have not yet commented on the incident.