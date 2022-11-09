A local church pastor in Wildomar, 55-year-old Fredy Gonzalez was taken into custody for alleged lewd acts with a child. (RCSD)

A pastor at a local church in Wildomar has been arrested for alleged lewd acts with a child, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Investigators with RCSD’s Special Victims Unit responded to allegations of the incident on Nov. 8, just before 9:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Joshua Parker.

Detectives determined that 55-year-old Fredy Gonzalez, a church pastor, “committed lewd sexual acts with a child” in the 32000 block of Blue Terrance Street in Wildomar.

The 55-year-old was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this case was encouraged to contact Investigator Ruben Martinez at 951-203-2999.