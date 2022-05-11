A person is in critical condition after their car went down a hillside in Hollywood Hills West Wednesday evening.

The driver had to be extricated from their vehicle, which crashed near the 7700 block of Mulholland Drive at about 7 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Search and rescue crews used a rope system to get down to the injured person and hoist them up the steep hillside.

The patient, whose name, age and gender were not disclosed, was then airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, the department added.