Patient shot by deputy during disturbance at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

A patient allegedly destroying medical equipment at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in the unincorporated West Carson area was shot when he turned his attention toward a deputy Tuesday night, officials said.

Deputies were working a security detail at the medical center when they were alerted to an incident involving a patient at about 11:15 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The patient was found destroying medical equipment in one of the hospital rooms and then attempted to smash a window with a medical device, according to the news release.

A deputy was assisting medical staff in moving patients when a man between 30 and 40 years old allegedly turned his attention toward the officer, the Sheriff’s Department said.

At that point, the deputy opened fire and struck the patient, the department stated.

The patient was immediately treated at the scene and is in critical condition, according to the news release.

No deputies, patients, or medical personnel were injured in the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.