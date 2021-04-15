Paul Flores, the San Pedro man charged in Kristin Smart’s death, investigated in L.A. sex assault cases

This photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office shows suspect Paul Flores who was taken into custody in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, for the murder of Kristin Smart. (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Paul Flores, the man accused this week in the slaying of Cal Poly SLO student Kristin Smart in 1996, was years later investigated for sexual assault cases in the Los Angeles area, police and prosecutors have revealed.

San Luis Obispo prosecutors charged Flores with first-degree murder, alleging that he killed Smart in his college dorm room as he sexually assaulted her. He has in the past denied wrongdoing.

Authorities in Los Angeles County say Flores, who lived in San Pedro, was also the subject of sexual assault investigations locally.

LAPD Capt. Jonathan Tippet, head of the agency’s Robbery-Homicide Division, said detectives in recent months gathered evidence against Flores in two sexual assaults that allegedly occurred over several years.

