Flooding closed the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach on Tuesday.

All lanes between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street are “currently closed until further notice,” Caltrans said on Twitter.

The closure began at 10:45 a.m. when high tide surf pushed a “substantial” amount of water onto the Bolsa Chica State Beach parking lot and the PCH, said Huntington Beach Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Carey.

Officials are on site to check for damage.