PCH crash kills 1, injures 4 in Ventura County

A 62-year-old woman was killed in a two-car collision on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman, a Los Angeles resident, was driving a 2017 Honda HRV northbound on the PCH north of Deer Creek Road shortly before 1 p.m. when a 2001 Jeep Wrangler traveling southbound crossed into oncoming traffic, according to the CHP.

The two vehicles collided head on, and the driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not know why the Jeep crossed the double yellow center lines.

The Honda’s two passengers, a 90-year-old woman from Santa Monica and a 65-year-old woman from Los Angeles, were taken to the nearest hospital for their injuries, which the CHP’s collision report characterized as major.

The Jeep’s 39-year-old driver and 34-year-old passenger, both of Oxnard, were also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The passenger’s injuries were characterized as major, while the driver’s injuries were moderate, according to the CHP.

No arrests were made, according to the incident report.