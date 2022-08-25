Traffic was limited on the Pacific Coast Highway Thursday night after a person was struck by a vehicle, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. in the 22000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway, according to Supervisor Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The man who was struck was flown to an area trauma center, Pittman said.

His condition has not been disclosed.

As a result of the crash, the No. 1 lane of the highway was closed near Malibu Colony Plaza.

“There is no estimated time for when the lane will reopen. Motorists should allow extra time for delays,” the city of Malibu said in an alert.