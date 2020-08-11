5-acre Peak Fire prompts lane closures on 118 Fwy. in Chatsworth area

The Ventura County Fire Department tweeted this image of the Peak Fire on the 118 Freeway in the Chatsworth area on Aug. 11, 2020.

The Ventura County Fire Department tweeted this image of the Peak Fire on the 118 Freeway in the Chatsworth area on Aug. 11, 2020.

Crews from multiple fire agencies are responding to a brush fire along the 118 Freeway in the Chatsworth area Tuesday.

The so-called Peak Fire has burned about 5 acres near the westbound lanes at Topanga Canyon Road, the L.A. County Fire Department said around noon.

The California Highway Patrol has shut down the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 lanes of the westbound 118, as well as the Topanga Canyon on-ramp to the freeway. They could remain closed through 3 p.m., the Highway Patrol said.

“Expect heavy delays and avoid area as possible,” CHP’s West Valley station tweeted.

The L.A. Fire Department said one of its firefighters is being transported to a hospital “in fair condition for evaluation of heat-related exertion.”

The Ventura County Fire Department has also deployed crews to the blaze. There is no threat to Ventura County, the Fire Department noted.

The fire was 40% contained as of 1 p.m., according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

