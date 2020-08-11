5-acre Peak Fire prompts lane closures on 118 Fwy. in Chatsworth area

Crews from multiple fire agencies are responding to a brush fire along the 118 Freeway in the Chatsworth area Tuesday.
The so-called Peak Fire has burned about 5 acres near the westbound lanes at Topanga Canyon Road, the L.A. County Fire Department said around noon.
The California Highway Patrol has shut down the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 lanes of the westbound 118, as well as the Topanga Canyon on-ramp to the freeway. They could remain closed through 3 p.m., the Highway Patrol said.
“Expect heavy delays and avoid area as possible,” CHP’s West Valley station tweeted.
The L.A. Fire Department said one of its firefighters is being transported to a hospital “in fair condition for evaluation of heat-related exertion.”
The Ventura County Fire Department has also deployed crews to the blaze. There is no threat to Ventura County, the Fire Department noted.
The fire was 40% contained as of 1 p.m., according to the L.A. County Fire Department.
