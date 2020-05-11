Pechanga Resort Casino targets June 1 reopening

Pechanga Resort Casino is seen in an image posted to its Facebook Page.

Pechanga Resort Casino announced it is targeting June 1 as a possible reopening date while California officials continue the process of restarting the state’s economy.

The resort, located off the 15 Freeway in Temecula, has been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was unclear what changes would be made upon reopening, but operations are expected to be limited at first, the resort posted on its website.

“We anticipate limited gaming, restaurants and other amenities will be allowed at the initial reopening,” the website stated.

Although June 1 is the target date, the actual date is still to be confirmed.

Some California businesses, including clothing, music, sporting goods and florists were allowed to reopen over the weekend.

Other businesses, such as theme parks, malls, gyms and restaurants with dine-in services have not yet been allowed to open.