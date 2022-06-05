The 10th annual Pedal on the Pier fundraiser returned on Sunday.

The fundraiser takes over the iconic Santa Monica Pier and from 12-4 p.m. transforms it into a “high-energy outdoor cycling studio” to raise money for the Harold Robinson Foundation’s Camp Ubuntu.

Camp Ubuntu brings hundreds of underserved children in the L.A. area together for a three-day overnight camping experience and also provides year-round programs and services. The program is funded entirely by the Pedal on the Pier event, the foundation said.

For more information on the Pedal on the Pier fundraiser, click here.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on June 5, 2022.