A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a driver in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning.

Sky5 was over the scene shortly before 6 a.m. at the Chevron gas station located on the corner of East Cesar E Chavez Avenue and North Alameda Street.

A driver was headed to work when he hit a pedestrian who was in the street, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told KTLA at the scene.

A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck in Chinatown on Nov. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

The unidentified pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

It was unclear if the pedestrian, who is believed to be homeless, was in a crosswalk at the time of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.