A two-car crash in Long Beach left a male pedestrian dead Monday night.

The crash in the 1000 block of Pacific Coast Highway occurred at about 5:50 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Aerial footage from Sky5 shows the crash scene is in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven and the nearby roadway.

Two vehicles collided with each other and a man on foot, police said. Two other vehicles also suffered minor damage, their owners told police.

That man, whose identity has not been released, was declared dead at the scene.

One driver, a man, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other driver, a woman, was treated at the scene and released.

While drug or alcohol use “does not appear to be a factor,” officials said “speed may be a factor in the collision.”

The investigation is ongoing.