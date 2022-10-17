A SigAlert was issued on the 10 Freeway through El Monte to investigate the death of a pedestrian Monday morning.

The incident was reported just after 4 a.m. when a person was found down in the center divider area on the westbound side of freeway near Cogswell Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Nicholson said.

Investigators did not provide any details on how or why the person was on the freeway.

Two lanes of the westbound side of the freeway remained closed for the investigation shortly before 6 a.m.

Sky5 was over the scene, where delays were seen all the way to the Kellogg Hill.