Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles while crossing street in South L.A.

Police are searching for a pair of hit-and-run drivers who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles Sunday night.

The victim was first struck by a motorcycle while crossing the street near East 78th Street and South Central Avenue about 7:45 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Jon Pinto said.

Investigators believe the rider may have stopped for a moment before continuing northbound.

The victim was then hit again, this time by a white, four-door sedan, which also fled northbound without offering any help, Pinto said.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video of the collisions, Pinto said.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.