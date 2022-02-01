Pedestrian dies after being struck by Azusa PD motorcycle officer

A 50-year-old man died after being struck by an Azusa police motorcycle officer Monday night, officials said.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Cienega Avenue and Asherton Avenue, in an unincorporated area of the San Gabriel Valley.

A preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol determined that the officer was heading east on Cienega Avenue when the front of his motorcycle crashed into a pedestrian crossing the street.

The officer and the unidentified pedestrian was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital, but the pedestrian later died, CHP officials said.

The officer, described only as being 63 years old, suffered moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

No further details about the crash have been released.