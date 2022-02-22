Pedestrian dies weeks after being injured in Long Beach hit-and-run

A man who was hospitalized earlier this month after he was hit by a car in Long Beach has died.

Long Beach police said James Simmons, 35, of Long Beach died Saturday, more than two weeks after he was injured in a hit-and-run.

Simmons was struck on the evening of Feb. 2, in the area of Anaheim Street and the Los Angeles River. When police arrived on scene they found him unconscious in the roadway with multiple serious injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he remained until his death on Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Simmons fled the scene without stopping. Police said the car was traveling at an unknown speed.

As of Tuesday, police have yet to make an arrest for the deadly hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Long Beach Police Department. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.