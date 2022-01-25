Pedestrian fatally struck by 2 vehicles in Venice hit-and-run: LAPD

A male pedestrian was killed after being struck by two vehicles in a Venice hit-and-run crash last week, officials said Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 12:20 a.m. Jan. 21 at Venice Boulevard and Brenta Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A tan car heading west on Venice crashed into the victim, who was standing between the 1 and 2 lanes on the westbound side of the boulevard. The car continued west without stopping, police said.

The impact of the first crash caused the victim to travel into the No. 2 lane, where he was struck by another vehicle, a light-colored 2012 Range Rover, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle also failed to stop.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Range Rover is described as being a man who is about 20 years old, has dark blond hair, is about 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a thin build.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to residents who provide information leading to the arrest identity, arrest and conviction of the drivers.

Anyone who has information can contact Officer Yoshioka at 213-473-0236 or 213-473-0234 or the watch commander at 213-473-0562.