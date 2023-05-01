A pedestrian who was apparently getting away from an argument with a relative was fatally struck by a big rig on the 10 Freeway in Bloomington Sunday night, officials said.

The incident was initially reported around 9:45 p.m. along the westbound 10 Freeway and Cedar Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency received reports of two family members having an argument inside a vehicle that was parked on the side of the highway. One of the family members apparently got out of the vehicle and was subsequently struck by a big rig heading west.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around the same time, Rialto police officers were chasing a vehicle and the pursuit ended in the same area when the suspect fled.

Officers came across the other family member who was involved in the argument holding onto the person who was killed, authorities detailed.

The officers took the family member into their vehicle believing he was the pursuit suspect, but later realized he was not involved and was released.

The big rig driver stayed at the scene after the crash, which remains under investigation.

Lanes of the highway were briefly closed, but reopened around 12:55 a.m. Monday, officials said.

