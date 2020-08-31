Pedestrian fatally struck by LASD transport bus on 5 Freeway in Arleta area; NB lanes closed

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate transport bus struck and killed a pedestrian Monday morning, forcing the partial closure of the 5 Freeway through the Arleta area.

The crash occurred about 3:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Osborne Street, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed.

No information about the victim has been released.

The driver was apparently the only person on the LASD bus at the time of the crash, a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said.

The northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were closed for the investigation.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed traffic being diverted off the 5 Freeway at Osborne Street.