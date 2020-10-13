Pedestrian fatally struck in Chatsworth-area hit-and-run crash

The intersection of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Santa Suzanna Pass Road is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash in the Chatsworth area early Monday, officials said.

The incident was reported about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Santa Suzanna Pass Road, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A male pedestrian was waking east across Topanga Canyon Boulevard when a dark-colored sedan that was heading south crashed into him.

The driver did not stop to help the pedestrian or identify themself, police said.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the crash have been released.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the driver’s identity, arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Curtis at 818-644-8032 or email 41553@lapd.online, or call the Valley traffic division watch commander at 818-644-8010.