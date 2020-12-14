Pedestrian fatally struck in Santa Ana; police say driver remained at scene

A man who was crossing a street in Santa Ana was fatally hit by a car on Sunday evening, police said.

About 7:15 p.m., Santa Ana police responded to a report of a man suffering from major injuries on the roadway at 1200 West 1st Street, police said in a news release.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man was crossing 1st Street when he was struck by a vehicle heading west on 1st Street.

Orange County Fire Authority also responded to the scene and began treating the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details about the victim have been released.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in crash stayed at the scene and was cooperative.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation, but police said alcohol is not believed to have played a role.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Investigator N. Guijarro at 714-245-8219 or the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division at 714-245-8200.