Pedestrian fatally struck in Sun Valley hit-and-run crash: LAPD

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Sun Valley on Halloween night, police said Monday.

The crash occurred about 10:35 p.m. as a silver vehicle was traveling north on Laurel Canyon Boulevard, north of Strathern Street. The vehicle crashed into a pedestrian who was crossing Laurel Canyon outside a marked crosswalk, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release.

The driver took off heading north on Laurel Canyon without stopping to help the victim.

Paramedics responded and transported the unidentified victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No further details about the incident or the driver have been released.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the offender’s identification, arrest and conviction.

Anyone with additional information about the crash can call Valley traffic division Detective Wade at 818-644-8036.