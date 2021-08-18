Pedestrian fatally struck on 5 Freeway in Los Feliz area

A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking on the 5 Freeway in the Los Feliz area early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Hyperion Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The victim was walking on the freeway at the time of the crash, CHP Officer Kimball said.

No information about the identity of the victim, who died as a result of the collision, has been released.

The driver did remain at the scene, Kimball said.

Several lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were temporarily closed while emergency crews responded.

It was unclear why the victim was walking on the freeway.

No further details about the incident were released.