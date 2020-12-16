Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing Santa Ana street

A woman crossing a Santa Ana street was killed Sunday after getting struck by a vehicle, authorities announced Tuesday.

Police received multiple calls of a vehicle-pedestrian traffic collision in the area of Main Street and Alton Avenue around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find a woman down in the roadway, suffering from “major injuries.”

The Orange County Fire Authority also responded to the scene to treat the woman, who was then transported to UC Irvine Medical Center for further care. But at 9:33 p.m., she was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation found that the woman was crossing Main Street, north of the Alton Avenue intersection, when a vehicle traveling west on Alton Avenue turned north onto Main Street and struck her, police said.

The involved driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, according to the department.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation, but police said alcohol or drugs are not believed to have played a role.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Investigator Corporal Hadley at 714-245-8216 or the department’s Traffic Division at 714-245-8200.

Another pedestrian was also killed in Santa Ana later the same day at 1200 West First Street, police said.