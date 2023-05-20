Police are investigating after a person was found dead on a busy Monterey Park road on Saturday.

Officers received reports of someone lying down in the middle of Atlantic Boulevard near the 60 Freeway overpass around 1:36 a.m., according to Monterey Park police.

When authorities arrived, the pedestrian was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the victim had been struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The victim’s gender or identity has not been released. No suspect description is known as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Monterey Park police at 626-307-1200.