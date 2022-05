A man in his 30s died Monday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in Brentwood.

The unidentified man was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on San Vicente Boulevard around 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by LAFD personnel.

The driver remained at the scene and spoke to officers when they arrived, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The collision is under investigation.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.