A pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene early Sunday morning in Pomona.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers from the Pomona Police Department responded to the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Towne Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run with injuries.

Upon arrival they found a man with severe injuries who had been hit by a vehicle while crossing the street. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead shortly later.

His identity has not yet been released, but police say he was 30 years old.

Officers searched the area for any vehicle that may have been involved in the crash, but their search came up empty. At this time, there is no known information about the vehicle involved in this deadly crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Pomona Police Department Traffic Services Bureau at 909-802-7741. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.