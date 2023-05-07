Police in Santa Ana are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car early Sunday morning.

Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department responded to the 500 block of North Harbor Boulevard around 1:05 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

Police located a pedestrian on the roadway and paramedics from the Orange County Fire Authority pronounced the unidentified pedestrian deceased.

It’s believed that the pedestrian was crossing the roadway when they were hit by a vehicle traveling south on Harbor.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Alcohol is not believed to have played a role in the crash, although the exact circumstances leading up to the deadly collision remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department Traffic Division at 714-245- 8200.