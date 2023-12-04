A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a vehicle in Tujunga, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

It happened just after 7:20 p.m., near the intersection of W. Foothill Boulevard and Marcus Avenue.

Police and fire crews responded to the area after receiving reports of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, first responders found one person down near the roadway.

Images shared to the Citizen App showed paramedics and firefighters on scene, blocking the area and attempting to perform CPR on the pedestrian.

The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited at this time, but the collision is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.