A pedestrian was killed Tuesday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle on the 5 Freeway near Anaheim.

It happened around 4:05 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway just south of Magnolia Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, the pedestrian was walking in the carpool lane and was hit by a white pickup. CHP said that the pedestrian, identified only as a male, may have jumped in front of the vehicle.

The pedestrian’s lifeless body was blocking both the carpool lane and the far right lane, CHP noted.

A coroner was called to the scene to assist with the removal of the pedestrian’s body.

All lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were closed in the immediate area as part of the investigation. It’s unclear at this time when the road will reopen.